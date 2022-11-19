CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1,926.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.38%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

