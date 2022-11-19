CoreCap Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Union Pacific by 115.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,021,000 after buying an additional 100,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $213,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP opened at $210.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

