CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $515.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $472.10 and a 200 day moving average of $510.59. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

