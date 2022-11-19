CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 690 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 125,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 401,041 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $192,177,000 after acquiring an additional 46,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $523.67 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $491.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

