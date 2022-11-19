CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 67.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 13.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 13.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $32.38.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.