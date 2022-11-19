CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 839,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $2,447,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $2,242,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

DLTR stock opened at $163.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.18.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

