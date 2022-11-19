CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $314.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.03 and its 200-day moving average is $284.25. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $179.96 and a 52-week high of $318.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

