CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Cedar Fair as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2,007.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 503,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 479,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,466,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NYSE:FUN opened at $40.94 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

