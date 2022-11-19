CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after buying an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ATVI opened at $74.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.49.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.24.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

