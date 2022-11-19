CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 566 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $438,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. King Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 247.2% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $103.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

