CoreCap Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,625 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.94 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.35.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.