Cormark Trims Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Target Price to C$15.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCL. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

TSE:SCL opened at C$11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.24 and a 12 month high of C$12.10. The company has a market cap of C$836.76 million and a PE ratio of -11.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$130,466.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,494.76.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

