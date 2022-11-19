Cosmos Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and $69.55 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $9.97 or 0.00059613 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00077184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

