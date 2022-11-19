Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,648,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Coterra Energy worth $171,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. 13,218,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,372,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

