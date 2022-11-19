Cowen Increases Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $57.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EVH. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.70.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. Evolent Health has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $39.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.57 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $1,860,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 752,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,368,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

