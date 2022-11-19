Cowen Raises Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $43.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WERN. UBS Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.36.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

