Cowen Trims CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Target Price to $7.00

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMAX. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CareMax to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CareMax from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMAX opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.81. CareMax has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 441.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,125,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the first quarter worth $98,000. Triatomic Management LP lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 3.3% in the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 904,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 95.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

