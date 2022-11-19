Cowen Trims CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Target Price to $7.00

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMAX. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CareMax to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CareMax from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ CMAX opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.81. CareMax has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $9.23.
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
