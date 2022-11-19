Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. trimmed its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance accounts for about 2.4% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned about 0.64% of Credit Acceptance worth $39,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 920.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 251.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 94.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $473.81. 77,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,635. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $397.58 and a one year high of $699.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $461.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

