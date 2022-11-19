Credit Suisse Group Lowers Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Price Target to $12.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLUE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75.

Institutional Trading of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

