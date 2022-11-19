Credit Suisse Group Lowers Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $28.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIPGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

