Credit Suisse Group Lowers Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $28.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Tripadvisor stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tripadvisor Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Articles

