Credit Suisse Group Trims UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Target Price to $27.50

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $27.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho downgraded UiPath from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $54.64.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 395,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,175.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 395,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,175.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,600 shares of company stock worth $991,824 in the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $436,988,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth about $177,406,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $581,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488,829 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 27.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $457,123,000 after buying an additional 4,513,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

