Creditcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.43 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $80.43 million and $10.43 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002321 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006003 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001333 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000639 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013417 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000150 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
