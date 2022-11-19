Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Insider Buys $13,880.00 in Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) insider John Clayton Rynd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $13,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $62,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CRGY opened at $14.06 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRGY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

