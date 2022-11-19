Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Insider Buys $13,880.00 in Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) insider John Clayton Rynd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $13,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $62,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Crescent Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:CRGY opened at $14.06 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Crescent Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRGY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
