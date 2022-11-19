Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Director Todd Andrew Goergen Sells 8,365 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) Director Todd Andrew Goergen sold 8,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $17,733.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,355.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Crexendo Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crexendo Company Profile

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

