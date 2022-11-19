Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,109 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 897.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

