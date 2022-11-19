Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires 490 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,016 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.