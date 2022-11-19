Cribstone Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,120 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $238.00 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.29 and its 200 day moving average is $248.85.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

