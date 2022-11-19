Cribstone Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $973,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $520.42 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.91 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $503.18 and a 200 day moving average of $480.73.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.92.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

