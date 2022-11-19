Cribstone Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Paya worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Paya to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Paya Price Performance

About Paya

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 130.69 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.26.

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

