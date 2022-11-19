Cribstone Capital Management LLC Invests $35,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $69.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

