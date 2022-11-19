Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200,793 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $437,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $65.39 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $80.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $63.12.

