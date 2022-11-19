Critical Contrast: Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,163.30% -65.35% -52.06% SmartRent -62.30% -23.75% -17.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arbe Robotics and SmartRent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 2 0 3.00 SmartRent 0 1 8 0 2.89

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. SmartRent has a consensus price target of 6.66, suggesting a potential upside of 146.50%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than SmartRent.

7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and SmartRent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 113.80 -$58.09 million ($0.73) -5.56 SmartRent $110.64 million 4.84 -$71.96 million -0.51 -5.29

Arbe Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmartRent. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartRent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SmartRent beats Arbe Robotics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

