Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Andrew Rees Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CROX opened at $101.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $180.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.
CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
