Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Andrew Rees Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CROX opened at $101.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $180.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 6,750.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 53.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

