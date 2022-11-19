Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Michelle Poole Sells 9,492 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $947,586.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,157 shares in the company, valued at $14,491,023.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Michelle Poole also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20.
Crocs Stock Up 3.2 %
Crocs stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,653. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $180.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
