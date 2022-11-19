Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Michelle Poole Sells 9,492 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $947,586.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,157 shares in the company, valued at $14,491,023.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crocs alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28.

On Thursday, August 25th, Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20.

Crocs Stock Up 3.2 %

Crocs stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,653. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $180.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.