CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.00.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $269.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.