CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

CSX Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

