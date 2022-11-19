CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,076,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 896,279 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of CSX worth $60,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in CSX by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 645,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 357,299 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in CSX by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSX opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

