CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.25

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.25 and traded as low as C$15.38. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.44, with a volume of 135,754 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRT.UN. TD Securities lowered their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.24.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.