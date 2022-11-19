CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.25

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.25 and traded as low as C$15.38. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.44, with a volume of 135,754 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRT.UN. TD Securities lowered their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.24.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

(Get Rating)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.