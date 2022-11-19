CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Price Up 4%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 65,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,112,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $1,557,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,146.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $510,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $1,557,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,146.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 496,533 shares of company stock worth $3,052,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

