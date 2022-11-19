Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,147 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $40,466,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $29,271,000. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,564,000 after buying an additional 235,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $22,688,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.93. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.78%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.