Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 64.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $273.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.72.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

