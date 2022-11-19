Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $173.89 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

