Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 75.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $150.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

