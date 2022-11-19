Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Huntsman by 486.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HUN opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

