Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 244.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after purchasing an additional 448,593 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 142.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.5% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 251.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 255,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,600,000 after acquiring an additional 77,109 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $108.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.78. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

