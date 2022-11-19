Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBT. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of CBT opened at $72.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

