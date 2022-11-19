Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 56,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

CC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Chemours to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

