CyberDragon Gold 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.17 Million (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $1.17 million worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

