DA Davidson Trims Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price to $39.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $39.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,424.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,424.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $174,958.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 196,820 shares of company stock worth $7,293,445 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

