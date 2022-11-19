DA Davidson Trims Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price to $15.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLTK. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Playtika to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Playtika Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. Playtika has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Playtika by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 28,990 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,274,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,329,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Articles

